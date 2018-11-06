× Rauner concedes to Pritzker in Illinois governor’s race

CHICAGO — Democrats were returning to dominance in Illinois on Tuesday, as J.B. Pritzker unseated GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner and the party was looking to sweep other statewide seats and flip as many as four GOP-held congressional districts.

Rauner conceded the race to the billionaire businessman less than an hour after polls closed.

The election saw higher-than-normal turnout, as Democrats pushed back against President Donald Trump and his policies and Republicans tried to hold on to some power in the left-leaning state.

Rauner and Pritzker spent more than $280 million in their bid for office in what is likely to become the most expensive race for governor in history.