CPD Supt. Johnson recommends Rialmo be fired for fatal shootings

CHICAGO — The Chicago police superintendent recommends an officer be fired for shooting and killing a teenager and his neighbor.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson is accusing officer Robert Rialmo of violating multiple rules in charges he filed with the Police Board.

The first hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Rialmo opened fire on 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and 55-year-old Bettie Jones as he responded to a disturbance call in December 2015.

A jury awarded more than $1 million to LeGrier’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit, but a judge reversed it, noting jurors also found Rialmo feared for his life.

The City Council also agreed to pay the Jones family $16 million.