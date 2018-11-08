Javier Baez and Jose Abreu win 2018 Silver Slugger Awards

CHICAGO – When it comes to hitting, these two players were not only among the best in the Windy City, but also all of Major League Baseball.

On Thursday, Javier Baez and Jose Abreu were honored for their efforts at the plate during the 2018 season.

The Cubs’ second baseman and the White Sox first baseman were each named recipients of the Silver Slugger Award – given out by Louisville Slugger to the best hitter at a position in the American and National leagues.

Baez earned the award for the first time in his career and became the 11th in Cubs’ history to come home with the award. He’s only one of two second baseman to capture the honor, joining seven-time recipient and Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg. The second baseman earned it by hitting .290 with 34 homers and 111 RBI, which led the National League in the 2018 season.

All of these have helped Baez’s nomination as one of three finalists for the NL MVP Award with Nolan Arenado of the Rockies and Christian Yelitch of the Brewers.

Abreu won his second Silver Slugger Award (2014) despite the fact that he played in a career-low 128 games. He hit .265 with 22 homers and 78 RBI as he earned his second-career spot on the American League All-Star team.