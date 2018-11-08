Kevin Jackman talks Bears and Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Once again, the team that's at the top of mind for Chicago sports fans are the Monsters of the Midway.

The Bears' 5-3 start to the 2018 season under new head coach Matt Nagy has brought energy to the franchise for the first time in five years. Their success along with the exciting style of play have many hoping this team can snap the franchise's eight-year playoff drought.

Kevin Jackman of Newsradio 780 was on Sports Feed to discuss more on the resurgent Bears on Thursday evening with Jarrett Payton, as they guys discussed a number of topics pertaining to Nagy's team.

They also talked about the Bulls as well, and you can watch Kevin's discussion with Jarrett in the video above or below.