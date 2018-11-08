Rare early November snow greets Chicago-area residents Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — With temperatures more like mid to late December and low pressure moving through our area, accumulating wet snow made an early season appearance Friday morning. With a forecast of 1 to 2 inches, the last time we have received this much snow so early in the season was back on October 20, 1989. We could be threatening the greatest snowfall recorded on this date - 1.3 inches back in 1926.

As skies clear Friday night, cold Canadian-source air will flow into this area on the wings of northwest winds. Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s after midnight – possibly even the teens in outlying areas, resulting in single-digit wind chills early Saturday morning.

After a brief “warm-up” to near 40 degrees on Sunday, another surge of even colder air will hit our area early next week.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s the view from Batavia pic.twitter.com/Re4fLVW626 — Julie Nelson (@stbettie) November 9, 2018

This is out in Naperville. pic.twitter.com/XeI4AuOTAK — Wayne Dixon (@waynedixon) November 9, 2018