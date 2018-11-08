Swastika found on Chicago student’s locker amid nationwide rise in antisemitic acts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Officials at a Chicago public school are responding after a swastika was scrawled on a Jewish student’s locker.

The act comes as antisemitic incidents are on the rise nationally and in K-12 schools. One expert says the national climate in which some feel emboldened to say hateful things is seeping into the minds of children.

This problem is particularly bad in the Midwest, where in 2016 there were 58 total incidents of assault, vandalism or harassment targeting Jewish people. In 2017, that number jumped to 124 — a 113 percent increase.

Parents and educators say increased understanding is the best way to battle hate.

WGN's Mike Lowe has the full story.