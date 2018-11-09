Chicago actor returns to stage months after being shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — When the curtain goes up Friday night at Theater Wit, a Chicago actor will make his triumphant return months after he was shot near a CTA Red Line stop.

Sheldon Brown, now 26, was heading home from a night out with friends in April when someone inside a car opened fire near the Wilson Red Line stop.

Brown was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. He required multiple surgeries and underwent rehabilitation.

Now, seven months later, the actor is returning to the stage Friday in “This Bitter Earth,” an About Face Theatre production playing at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.

Brown’s insurance lapsed after the shooting. Chicago’s theater community rallied around him, raising $25,000 to help cover bills.

Sheldon will require one more surgery; the bullet damaged his digestive tract.