Firefighter rescued after building collapses during fire started by candles on South Side

CHICAGO — Burning candles started a fire in a duplex on the city’s South Side

The fire started around 3:15 a.m. Friday near 78th and Sangamon in the Gresham neighborhood.

A firefighter was briefly trapped when part of the building collapsed. Other firefighters were able to rescue him, they regrouped and went back to put out the fire.

The firefighter was treated at the scene and is expected to be OK.

Two women were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and are in good condition.

One was left without a place to stay.