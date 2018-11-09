Man fatally shot on porch in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed while standing on a porch in the West Rogers Park Neighborhood.

It happened around 11:00 last night in the 6100 block of N. Talman.

Police say two men walked up to Ali Kahbab, 33, shot him twice in the back and ran away.

Friends say Khabab moved to Chicago from South Sudan more than 10 years ago. He often would send money back to Sudan to help family and friends.

His friends say they are now heartbroken.

“I think that I’m dreaming right now. My friend called me last night and said Ali is shot and I said, “What? How did this happen?,” said Adel Sobhi, Khabab’s friend.

No one is in custody.