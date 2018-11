× A Children’s Book Author Aims to Help Build Self Esteem for Young Black Girls

Teaching children to love themselves just the way they are is essential to building positive self image. Author Shavondra Walker aims to do just that in her new book “Black Girl Shine.” The book contains positive affirmations for your Black girls to love who they are, and aspire to greatness in the future. Watch the interview to learn Walker’s inspiration for the book and how you can get a signed copy. Take a look.