China introduces world’s first AI news anchor

China’s Xinhua News Agency has introduced its’ newest news anchor.

He looks like one of the agency’s current anchors, but he’s not real. He’s actually the world’s first artificial intelligence news anchor.

The agency says the anchor “learns from live broadcasting videos by himself and can read texts as naturally as a professional news anchor.”

It adds that the AI anchor can work 24 hour days, reducing news production costs and improving efficiency.

But critics say he’s a little stiff and can’t make decisions or offer the emotions of a real journalist.