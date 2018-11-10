Cloudy and cold, temps in the upper 30s Sunday
-
After hot and rainy days, the weekend chills with autumn’s arrival
-
Rainy Tuesday into cool and cloudy Halloween
-
Chilly temps in upper 40s
-
Last week of summer will be warm and mostly sunny
-
Comfortable fall temperatures, some risk of storms this week
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Showers Monday, mostly sunny and warm after
-
Warm temperatures, but rain possible throughout the week
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temperatures continue, storms likely Wednesday
-
7-Day Forecast: Rainy start to the week, summer heat continues
-
Summer-like temps Wednesday crash on Thursday, rain follows
-
-
Even without Mack or Robinson, the Bears snap two-game losing streak with a win over the Jets
-
Cooler and cloudy for the weekend
-
Sunny skies, temps in high 50s