Chicago officials pay tribute to those who serve on Veterans Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Led by the Illinois National Guard band, the pomp and circumstance inside Chicago’s City Council chambers paid tribute to veterans Sunday in Chicago.

Purple heart recipient Senator Tammy Duckworth addressed the room full of fellow veterans about the sacrifice and service given by those in uniform.

"The truth is, our country can never repay this debt, the debt to our veterans but it is on us to try," Sen. Duckworth said. "It’s on us to not only pat our veteran’s backs on veterans day but we honor them the other 364 days."

"Thank you veterans and families for giving so much for your time and dedication," said Brigadier General Mark Jackson, Illinois Army National Guard.

Among the veterans honored Sunday was 93-year-old Bob Weagant, who humbly accepted a standing ovation honoring his service as a Marine and Merchant Marine. On the centennial anniversary of the end of World War I, Weagant said it can still serve as a guide for the future.

"The great lesson in World War I... is the peace at Versaille that punished our enemies that lead to World War II," Weagant said. "So the great lesson is ... you achieve peace by loving your enemy, not continue to hate them... You make peace with your enemies and that’s the way mankind can survive."