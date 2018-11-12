3 officers in serious condition after CPD squad cars collide in Bronzeville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two police officers and a sergeant are in serious condition after two Chicago Police Department squad cars collided in Bronzeville on Monday.

According to a witness, one police SUV was heading north on Prairie Avenue as another drove east on 43rd Street. The SUVs crashed into each other in the middle of the intersection around noon Monday.

Two police officers and a sergeant were rushed to the hospital in serious condition. According to preliminary reports, both SUVs were on the way to a call.

A witness said two other cars crashed in the same intersection earlier Monday in an unrelated incident. There were no police involved in that crash.

This is a developing story.