Chicago to sue 8 online retailers for selling e-cigarettes to minors

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel plans to sue businesses that were caught selling e-cigarettes and vaping products to minors.

The mayor's office says it caught eight online retailers making the sales during a sting operation.

The city also cited 15 brick-and-mortar stores for sales of e-cigarettes and related paraphernalia to minors.

Officials also blame the manufacturers for making products look attractive to younger customers.

Meanwhile, the FDA announced tightened restrictions on the selling of flavored e-cigarette products, including increasing online age verification controls and restricting in-person e-cigarettes sales to retail locations that restrict minors from entering.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration also announced plans to ban the selling of flavored e-cigarettes in New York as early as next year.