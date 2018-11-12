FeedonThis: Celebrations continue for the Bears after another victory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's nice for fans of the orange and blue to have "Victory Monday" come up a little more often this season.

On five of them this season and one "Victory Tuesday" after the win over Seattle in Week 2 have put Bears' fans in a better mood and have Matt Nagy's team within reach of their first playoff berth since the 2010 season.

Naturally, many are celebrating the success on social media, and the best of those were featured on Social Fodder on Sports Feed Monday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. That segment is part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can see in the video above.

Man Crush Monday returned with a pair of unique picks - an NFL offensive lineman and a basketball player in China who cracked the 70 point mark in a game this weekend