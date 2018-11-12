School officials address 3 racist, anti-Semitic incidents at OPRF

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK, Ill. — Families of students at Oak Park and River Forest High School will soon receive letters from their district superintendent about three incidents involving racist images at the school.

The letters are part of a series of measures school officials are taking after racist graffiti was twice found on campus and some students were later sent images of swastikas to their smartphones during an assembly.

Students at Oak Park and River Forest High School, 201 Scoville Ave. in Oak Park, will also see an increased police presence.

On Sunday, students and parents rallied at the school and marched to downtown Oak Park.

District Supt. Dr. Joylynn Pruitt-Adams said the school will form a student advisory committee by Thanksgiving to represent the school’s diversity.

In a statement, Pruitt-Adams said, “As unsettling as the events of the past week have been, I do believe that they are a sign that change is coming. ... As our community watched ‘America to Me’ this fall, many people have been realizing that change is sorely needed in Oak Park and River Forest if we are to be a place that truly lives its values of racial justice.”

Read the full letter sent to parents below: