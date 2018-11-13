16-year-old girl pulled into car, raped on Far South Side: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was raped and robbed on the Far South Side on Monday, police said.

The girl was walking in the 10900 block of South Michigan Avenue about 12:35 p.m. when a man in a white car drove up and began talking to her, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The man pulled the girl into his car and displayed "a blunt instrument," police said. He then drove her to an alley in the 11300 block of South Morgan Street, where he sexually assaulted and robbed her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 312-747-8271 and mention police report No. JB513186.

Police provided only a vague description of the suspect.