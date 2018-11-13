Judge Finds No Evidence of Voter Fraud as Recounts Continue
-
Bill Daley to run for Chicago mayor
-
Super wealthy candidates for governor spending at record pace
-
Obama speaks at U of I: Trump is ‘capitalizing on resentment’
-
Promoting voter ID, Trump says ID needed to buy groceries
-
Pence, Biden head to dueling rallies in fierce Indiana race
-
-
Kavanaugh sworn in as 114th Supreme Court justice
-
Illinois Democrats sweep statewide races, flip 2 House seats
-
Polls are open! Election Day 2018 is underway in Chicago
-
Recounts Continue, Trump Backtracks on Relationship with Whitaker
-
A Voters’ Guide to Picking Judges
-
-
7 more convictions vacated in cases linked to corrupt CPD sergeant
-
Protesters demand answers after inmate’s death at Lake County Jail
-
Man charged with 5 federal crimes in connection with explosive packages