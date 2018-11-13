Matt Verderame discusses the Bears’ success in 2018 along with other NFL stories on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's mid-November, and the Bears are in the playoff conversation. It's quite an amazing thing.

Not since the 2013 season has the team been in this position, rarely speaking about the postseason much after the first two months of the season. After beating the Lions to start the second half, the Bears are now in first place in the NFC North with seven games left in the 2018 season.

Matt Verderame was on Sports Feed Tuesday night to discuss them along with other major stories in the NFL in his most recent discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch Matt's segments with the guys in the video above or below.