Bulls have only a quarter for the Celtics in a 29-point loss

BOSTON – The big focus of the 2018-2019 season for the Bulls and their fans is to figure out exactly where the franchise is during their current rebuild.

That’s a tough thing to judge at the moment for Fred Hoiberg’s team, considering Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn, and Denzel Valentine are out with injury. Plus the roster and rotation are constantly evolving in their absence, which has led to some forgettable moment early in the season.

Wednesday night was a chance for the Bulls to see a team that was where they hoped to be – rebuild, competitive, and in the select group in the NBA that can legitimately think about winning an NBA championship. They’re not in the first place in the Eastern Conference at the moment, but the Celtics figure to be fighting for that well into the Spring and early Summer.

The rebuilt team certainly showed that against a team trying to find themselves in the NBA world. In the end, the Bulls only had a fourth of the game for the competitive Celtics.

A 24-19 lead after the first quarter went away in the second as Boston outscored the Bulls by 19 points in the second and kept the rout going, winning the game 111-82 at TD Garden on Wednesday evening. Hoiberg’s group drops to 4-11 on the season as they begin a difficult stretch where they face the Bucks (2nd in the East) in Milwaukee Friday then against the East-leading Raptors Saturday at home.