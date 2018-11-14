Charges filed in murder of Bears players’ barber

HARVEY, Ill. — Charges have been filed against a man in the death of popular barber who was shot in front of his 5-year-old daughter.

Mike Carney was shot twice in the head after pulling up to a gas station in Harvey last month. His daughter was in the car at the time.

Prosecutors have charged Perry Gosa, 27, of Matteson, with murder. Police say Gosa was the ex-boyfriend of Carney’s girlfriend.

Carney was an award-winning barber whose clients included at least two Chicago Bears players.

