Doctors fire back after NRA tells them to ‘stay in their lane’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**WARNING: Some of the photos being shared on social media are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

CHICAGO — After the National Rifle Association tweeted, “someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane,” doctors fired back — sharing bloody photos that show the toll gun violence takes in American communities.

“Frankly, I think the NRA is completely out of touch with what’s going on with people’s lives,” said Dr. Faran Bokhari, who chairs the Cook County Trauma and Burn Unit.

Last year, more than 1,000 patients were treated for gunshot wounds at Stroger Hospital. In fact, roughly a third of all trauma patients at the Chicago hospital come in with gunshot wounds.

From the continued gunfire in Chicago to the repeat mass shootings across the country, Bokhari said people need to understand the reality of what’s happening.

“No place is safe in the U.S.,” Bokhari said. “You might have thought this was inner-city violence ... Guess what? It’s come to your town; it’s come to your loved ones.”

The NRA on Nov. 7 tweeted a response to a position paper written by the American College of Physicians that calls for stricter gun laws. The paper calls gun violence a public health crisis that requires national attention.

The NRA wrote: “Someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane. Half of the articles in Annals of Internal Medicine are pushing for gun control. Most upsetting, however, the medical community seems to have consulted NO ONE but themselves.”

Someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane. Half of the articles in Annals of Internal Medicine are pushing for gun control. Most upsetting, however, the medical community seems to have consulted NO ONE but themselves. https://t.co/oCR3uiLtS7 — NRA (@NRA) November 7, 2018

Doctors fired back using the hashtag #ThisISOurLane. Across the country, doctors shared photos of blood on their scrubs, on their hands, smeared across the floor.

“Doctors are citizens, too, so there’s nothing to keep them from weighing in on this issue,” said Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association.” But they see it from an emotional point of view. The gunshot victim is the last part of the chain. If you want to stop the shootings, there’s a lot of things you need to do, and banning guns doesn’t work.”

Bokhari said, “They should look at how much violence and blood has been shed by uncontrolled violence … using these guns that are not appropriately managed.”

To read the American College of Physicians paper, click here.