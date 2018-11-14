Sahadev Sharma looks ahead to the Cubs’ offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a team that won 95 games, there is a lot of drama. That's what happens when you win a World Series and the expectations are the highest in franchise history.

So an elimination in the Wild Card game made the 2018 season more of a failure instead of a success with the team reaching a franchise-record fourth-straight postseason. Now many are wondering what the team's next moves will be as they attempt to keep this current run going.

Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic will be following it every step of the way over the next few months, and he joined Sports Feed on Wednesday to discuss some of the possible moves for the team this offseason.

You can watch his segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.