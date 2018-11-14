Scot Gregor talks about the White Sox as they head towards the offseason Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The 2018 season went about as Rick Hahn thought it would - not very well.

That's part of rebuilding, especially in the second season when the organization continues to position themselves for the future at the expense of the present. Hence the White Sox lost 100 games for only the third time in franchise history.

The question now is what they team will do from here. Can they get a Bryce Harper or Manny Machado? Will Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia be part of the future plans?

Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald was on Sports Feed to discuss what the team might do this offseason with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch their entire discussion in the video above or below.