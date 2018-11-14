State police details conflict with witness accounts in fatal shooting of security guard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — Illinois State Police announced they are investigating a Midlothian police officer's use of force in Sunday's fatal shooting of a security guard at a bar in Robbins.

What state police are now saying contradicts what WGN has been hearing from witnesses since Sunday.

State police say when that Midlothian officer encountered security guard, Jemel Roberson, Roberson was wearing all black clothing with no markings that readily identifying him as a security guard.

State police went on to say: "According to witness statements, the Midlothian Officer gave the armed subject multiple verbal commands to drop the gun and get on the ground before ultimately discharging his weapon and striking the subject."

The officer who fired has yet to be identified, although we know he's on administrative leave.

Roberson, 26, was killed early Sunday while working as a security guard at Manny's Blue Room Lounge in Robbins.

He had a shooting suspect pinned to the ground, at gunpoint, when officers arrived.

Witnesses say Roberson was wearing several items that identified him as security, including a bulletproof vest. Those same witnesses tell WGN they tried to warn officers Roberson was one of the good guys.

Two Midlothian officers were called in as back-up, with one fatally shooting Roberson.

Police have not said if there's police footage, or any other video of this shooting.

Tuesday marked the second day of protests outside the Midlothian Police Department and they will continue Wednesday.

Pastor Williams will be leading the demonstration and news conference at city hall at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

State police asking for witnesses to come forward with video and information. You can call (847) 294-4400.