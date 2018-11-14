Sticking snow, icy conditions likely over portions of the Chicago area Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cold air continues to dominate our weather with sub-normal readings continuing into next week.

The cold temperatures will result in snow spreading north across the area Thursday, as low pressure lifts north out of southern Indiana.

A Winter Storm Warning for 5 to 7-inches+ snow will be in effect for southern Illinois with Winter Storm Advisories in effect for southern and central Indiana and central Illinois.

Jasper, Newton, Kankakee under a Winter Weather Advisory. There will still be wintry weather north of there and it looks like for much of the viewing area at different times. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/PPJY6V5FW2 — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) November 15, 2018

Snowfall totals should be light here – on the order of a dusting to an inch Chicago west and north with up to 2 inches south and east of the city.

Icy conditions are also expected for some parts of the area. Drive with extreme caution.

Accumulating snow is happening this morning, but ICE is the biggest concern. Latest right here:@WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/VPxn9bFwEg — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) November 15, 2018

We missed the record low temperature for Chicago by 3-degrees Wednesday morning – bottoming-out at 17-degrees, while area-wide readings in the teens were recorded – lowest was 12-degrees at Rochelle. We haven’t had a day of above normal temperatures so far this month – the coldest start to November in 22 years and the 8th-coldest start to November since records began 148 years ago.