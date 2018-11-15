3 cases of mumps confirmed in connection with suburban high school

HUNTLEY, Ill. – Three confirmed cases of mumps have been reported in connection to a north suburban high school.

The McHenry County Department of Health said Thursday the first of the three cases connected to Huntley High School was confirmed positive in October.

The Health Department is working with Huntley High School officials to notify parents of all students.

The department describes mumps as

Mumps is a contagious viral disease that spreads through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat when infected people cough or sneeze.

Symptoms usually appear 14-18 days after exposure, but can occur up to 25 days. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite followed by swelling of the salivary glands, which causes puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw.

Persons with mumps should stay home until at least 5 days after symptoms appear. Most people with mumps recover completely in a few weeks.

For more information, log onto the health department’s website.