Police-involved shooting in Country Club Hills

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — The Illinois State Police are investigating a police shooting Thursday night in the south suburbs.

At about 9 p.m., Country Club Hills police responded to a report of two men dragging a third man toward an ATM at a Bank of America Branch on 167th Street.

Officers spotted a white car with tinted windows trying to leave the bank's parking lot. After they ordered the driver to stop, the car hit one officer.

Another officer fired, hitting and seriously injuring the driver.

A woman heading into a nearby Walmart said she heard about five gunshots, maybe more.

"I know they were back-to-back," Sakrah Morris, a witness, said. "Everybody started screaming. People were trying to warn everybody inside the store that they were shooting. And I ran into my car and drove off."

The officer sustained minor injuries. The condition of the man shot by police is unknown.