High school student dies 2 days after being pulled from Lansing pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a suburban high school pool earlier this week has died.

Julian Urbina, 14, was at swim practice at Thornton Fractional South High School when he went underwater in the deep end about 4:15 p.m., authorities said.

Police did not say how long Urbina was underwater, but multiple students told WGN News it was eight minutes.

A swim coach performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. Urbina was taken to Munster Community Hospital and later to the University of Chicago Hospital. He died Friday.

Urbina was a student at Thornton Fractional North High School. He was from Calumet City, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A neighbor said Urbina was a sweet kid and star student who always helped his family.

The Lansing Police Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health are investigating. The pool is closed until further notice.

The school system sent information to parents and is making grief counselors available.