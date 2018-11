Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two people were shot while riding a party bus on the Bishop Ford early Saturday.

The bus had left a gentleman's club and was heading north near 147th Street when someone opened fire about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The bus ended up near 130th Street and Ellis Avenue near the Altgeld Gardens housing complex.

One man is in critical condition after being shot in his head. A second man was shot in his leg; his condition had stabilized.

No one was in custody.