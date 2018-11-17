A look inside Radio Flyer’s Chicago headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The history of the Radio Flyer began right here in Chicago in 1917.

And from there, the little red wagon was created — making its debut at the World’s Fair in Chicago in 1933.

While its style and design may have changed over the decades, its meaning has not.

From old standbys like the inchworm and rocking horses, to new favorites like folding wagons and even luxury car models — the Radio Flyer has proven itself to be a Chicago institution.

The company’s Chicago headquarters at 6515 W. Grand Ave. boasts a toy testing room, a mini museum and a prototype shop. Radio Flyer recently celebrated its 100th anniversary with the release of a history and picture book.