La Casa Norte opening brand new facility in Humboldt Park

Posted 9:08 AM, November 17, 2018, by , Updated at 09:10AM, November 17, 2018

CHICAGO -- La Casa Norte is an organization serving homeless youth and families in Chicago for more than 16 years. This winter, La Casa Norte is opening a brand new, $20 million, multi-use facility in Humboldt Park. The state of the art facility will include permanent housing apartments, community medical services, financial literacy classes, and much more. Their executive director, Sol Flores, talked with Sean Lewis about their new building.