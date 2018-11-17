CHICAGO -- La Casa Norte is an organization serving homeless youth and families in Chicago for more than 16 years. This winter, La Casa Norte is opening a brand new, $20 million, multi-use facility in Humboldt Park. The state of the art facility will include permanent housing apartments, community medical services, financial literacy classes, and much more. Their executive director, Sol Flores, talked with Sean Lewis about their new building.
La Casa Norte opening brand new facility in Humboldt Park
-
Duckworth says facilities for detained children ‘absolutely overwhelmed’
-
New $20M community sports complex opens in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood
-
Chicago native beats the odds, graduates from West Point
-
2 new clusters of Legionnaires’ disease reported in Illinois
-
4 hospitalized, 20 displaced, dog killed in Humboldt Park fire
-
-
Residents outraged after EPA report links Willowbrook facility to carcinogens
-
Carson’s to reopen Evergreen Park store on Black Friday
-
Man dies after being swept into Lake Michigan
-
Increased security in place for this year’s Lollapalooza
-
Lollapalooza opens for 27th year with added security for 100,000 fans
-
-
Gov. Rauner calls for Sterigenics shutdown after downplaying cancer risks
-
Chicago International Film Festival delivers 150 films through Oct. 21
-
Twins reportedly interested in interviewing David Ross for their manager job