Playgoers Are Haunted By The Woman In Black

Many people know that filmmakers use fancy graphics and special effects to scare viewers, but how do you explain the haunting in a live stage play? Play critics call The Woman in Black a dark tense thriller. With just two actors, the play terrifies the audience. Director Robin Herford came on set to talk about the play which is showing now through February 17th at the Royal George Theatre. Take a look.