Family says death of man run over during road rage incident was not accidental

CHICAGO —Family members of a man struck by a car and killed during what police describe as a road rage incident say new video evidence shows he was struck on purpose.

Chicago police say after an argument broke out between people in two cars the evening of October 19, 38-year-old Willy Gonzalez got out of his car holding a knife. Gonzalez was struck and killed by the other vehicle as it drove away.

Family members gathered near the scene of the accident on the corner of Augusta and Ashland Sunday to call for a further investigation into the case. They say surveillance video from a nearby dry cleaner shows Gonzalez was struck on purpose. While it's difficult to make out, they say the car that hit Gonzalez drove down the street, reversed and then turned to hit him.

A family friend at the demonstration said Gonzalez was trying to "protect himself" and get away from the other driver.

"It was a clear murder," Gonzalez's brother-in-law Valeria Gomez said.

Charges were never filed against the driver, but the family is hoping someone will give the case another look.

"He didn't deserve this. To die like he did- nobody deserves to die like this at all," his daughter Natalie Gonzalez said.

The Chicago Police Department said the case is still an open and active investigation Sunday.