Missing Lyons man found stabbed to death in trunk of his own car

LYONS, Ill. — The death of a man missing from the western suburbs has been ruled a homicide after his body was found in the trunk of his car Saturday morning near his Lyons home.

Lyons police had asked for members of the public to help in the search for 62-year-old Paresh Jhobalia after he was reported missing by his family. He was last seen alive in Downers Grove last Saturday. After they received a search warrant for his car, which was parked behind his Lyons home, police discovered a body in the trunk.

Jobalia’s body was later identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner, and an autopsy revealed he was stabbed multiple times. His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lyons Police Department.