Pedestrian bridge to be installed at 95th Street CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO — The CTA’s 95th Street-Dan Ryan improvement project is taking a big leap forward Sunday with the installation of a 150-foot pedestrian bridge.

The bridge will be lowered into place in three parts Sunday by crews using two large cranes. Each portion of the bridge weighs more than 73,000 pounds. It's made of glass and steel.

The bridge will connect the Red Line’s north and south terminals, allowing people to cross over 95th Street.

It's part of a larger $280 million upgrade to the South Side CTA station. The completed terminal is slated to debut by the end of this year. It's one of the CTA's busiest destinations, serving 20,000 riders on a typical weekday.

Locals can expect street closures and CTA reroutes until 11:30 p.m. Sunday. For the latest details, visit transitchicago.com/alerts.