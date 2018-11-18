Sean Sears was back on Sports Feed talking Bulls & MLB Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a rough time to be a Bulls fan. If you're a fan of the Cubs & White Sox hoping for a major free agent, there is a lot of waiting.

Both of those subjects were part of Sean Sears of NBC Sports Chicago's latest appearance on Sports Feed Sunday night with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur.

They discussed the short-handed Bulls struggles to get anything generated during a 4-12 start to the season and what it means for the team moving forward. Plus Sean also talked about the upcoming offseason for the Cubs & White Sox - along with a discussion on whether each team might think about bringing Bryce Harper to their side of town.

You can watch Sean's segments with Jarrett and Andy in the video above or below.