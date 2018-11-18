Temperatures in the 30s, chance of scattered showers this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds increase overnight as temperatures drop into the low to mid-20s. Skies become cloudy tomorrow was highs reach the upper 30s.

A chance for scattered snow showers arrives tomorrow evening and some lake effect snow remain possible overnight and into early Tuesday morning. Very minor snow accumulation is possible. Colder Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s under partly cloudy skies.

Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny for Thanksgiving with highs in the lower 40s. Mostly cloudy Friday with scattered rain showers in the afternoon when temperatures climb into the upper 40s.

Widely scattered showers stay in the forecast for a mostly cloudy Saturday as highs return to the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the lower 40s and chance for rain and snow showers.