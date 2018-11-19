2 dead, officer injured after active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital

WATCH LIVE: Chicago police to give update after Mercy Hospital shooting at 6 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: WGN coverage on Mercy Hospital shooting

CHICAGO — Two people were killed, including a gunman, and an officer was critically injured after an active shooter incident at a South Side hospital.

Chicago police said there were multiple victims and a suspect was shot after they responded to the scene at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center at 2525 S. Michigan Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The officer injured was in critical condition, according to CPD spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. One other person was in critical condition.

Sources told WGN a doctor at Mercy Hospital was shot and was believed to be the intended target by a man she was in a relationship with who then went inside and continued shooting.

A witness who said they worked at the 2600 South Michigan building said she heard five shots. She went to a window and saw someone running into the hospital. She said she saw officers shooting back and forth.

“The police came from everywhere. I mean within seconds they were just surrounding the hospital, firefighters and ambulances, everything, they were just surrounding the hospital,” she said. “The person was there right, shooting, they were behind the cars, protecting themselves, and at that point I just said you know what, I don’t know where this person is, I don’t know if they’ve come out or if they’re still in there, so we got away from the windows.”

A nurse at the hospital who was registering a patient when the incident started said just one month ago, she underwent active shooter training. She said no matter how much training you get, you will never be prepared.

This is a developing story.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sources: Mercy employee shot was a Dr., believed targeted by man she had been in a relationship with, who then went inside and continued shooting. 4 shot, 2 killed, including gunman. CPD officer critical — Tom Negovan (@WGNNegovan) November 19, 2018

Cancer patient receiving treatment at Mercy Hospital tells @WGNNegovan “this person exchanged shots with police.” pic.twitter.com/w5GXULXvNx — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) November 19, 2018

A shooting took place at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center this afternoon. The shooting at Mercy Hospital is over. Chicago Police Department have secured the hospital and patients are safe. — Mercy Chicago (@MercyChicago) November 19, 2018