CHICAGO — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The accident, involving a car and two semi trucks, happened just before 3 a.m. Monday on the inbound Dan Ryan near 78th Street.

At least five ambulances were called to the scene. Three people were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes were blocked as emergency crews worked to clear the crash, but were reopened by 5:55 a.m.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.