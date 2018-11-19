Bulls forward Denzel Valentine will miss 4-to-6 months as he undergoes ankle surgery

CHICAGO – When it comes to injuries, the Bulls can simply catch no breaks during this season.

The latest blow came on Monday, when it was announced that forward Denzel Valentine is likely out the rest of the season as his continued ankle problems will force him to undergo surgery.

INJURY UPDATE: The Bulls announced today that guard Denzel Valentine has been diagnosed with ongoing ankle instability. Valentine will undergo a surgical reconstruction with an anticipated recovery time of four-to-six months. He is expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/28yJiH6teX — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 19, 2018

Per a team release, Valentine will undergo reconstructive surgery on his ankle which will keep him out 4-to-6 months. The injury has kept Valentine out of most of the preseason workouts and the entire regular season so far. With the timeline given Monday, the earliest the forward could return is late March, which would be the final weeks of the regular season.

The team’s first round draft pick in 2016, Valentine has played in 134 games in this first two years in the NBA. Last season he saw action in 77 games with 37 starts, averaging 10.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.