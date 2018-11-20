× Chicago police officer shot in vest following traffic stop on South Side

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel speak after an officer was shot in the vest on the South Side Tuesday morning

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot in the vest after a suspect opened fire during a foot chase in the Gresham neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to police.

A tactical officer observed an individual “acting suspiciously” around 11 a.m. Tuesday and made a traffic stop near 87th and Ashland, according to CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson. Johnson said police have increased their presence in the area due to a gang conflict.

The officer got into the individual’s vehicle to “engage in dialogue,” until he fled on foot and the officer gave chase. During the foot chase, police say the suspect turned with a gun and fired at the pursuing officer.

The officer turned and he was hit in the vest before returning fire, striking the shooter in the throat. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, while the officer was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital with minor injuries.

“The bullet did not penetrate the vest so the officer will make a full recovery – he’s a little bit bruised up,” Johnson said.

Nearby St. Ethelreda School was placed on lockdown as officers responded to the scene.

During the press conference, Mayor Rahm Emanuel praised police for leaping into action so soon after a fellow officer was killed in the line of duty.

“It should be a reminder to all of us, the work they do under very difficult situations, and even with yesterday not in the rearview mirror very far, less than 24 hours later, our officers are doing their job to protect all the rest of us,” Emanuel said.

Johnson said the officer is an eight-year veteran on the force, and despite recent events, he went to work because “that’s what they swore an oath to do.”

“The events of last night were tragic, horrific, but you see these officers come out here today, put on that vest, put on that star, put on that gun and go out what we do every day, and that’s to serve and protect the citizens of this city, despite what happened,” Johnson said.

Mayor Emanuel also praised the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, which raises money to buy new bulletproof vests for officers.