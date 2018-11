Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Cook County sheriff's deputy captured an escapee and both were wounded in the process.

SkyCam9 was over the scene Monday night at 41st and Indiana in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

Joevaun Brewer went AWOL from electronic monitoring 12 days ago.

Police say, as an officer took him into custody, he stabbed the officer in the head. The officer then shot him.

They both sustained minor injuries.

Brewer faces upgraded charges, including escape and battery.