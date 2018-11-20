Gunman in deadly Mercy Hospital shooting identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The gunman who fatally shot a Chicago police officer, a doctor and a first-year pharmacy resident at Mercy Hospital Monday afternoon has been identified.

The Chicago Police Department has confirmed the shooter's identity as 32-year-old Juan Lopez of Chicago.

Lopez also died Monday, but it was not clear if he took his own life or was killed by police at the South Side hospital.

Chicago police responded to the scene at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center at 2525 S. Michigan Ave. for reports of shots fired just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The shooting was a domestic incident, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson said. Lopez's first victim was emergency room physician Tamara O'Neal, 38, who was his former fiance. Sources tell the Chicago Tribune O'Neal recently called off an engagement with Lopez.

Pharmacy resident Dayna Less, 25, a recent graduate of Purdue University, was killed as she was getting off an elevator.

Chicago Police officer Samuel Jimenez, 28, was killed during a shootout with Lopez. Jimenez joined the force in Feb. 2017 and recently completed probationary training, becoming a full-fledged officer, Johnson said. Jimenez was married and a father of three children. He is the second police officer to be killed in the line of duty this year. A procession was held for Jimenez Monday night.

Chicago "lost a doctor, pharmaceutical assistant and a police officer, all going about their day, all doing what they loved," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said, fighting back tears. "This just tears at the soul of our city. It is the face and a consequence of evil."

The chain of events that led to the shooting began with an argument in the hospital parking lot involving Lopez and O'Neal, police said.