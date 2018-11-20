Kevin Schmit previews the 2018 IHSA State Football Championships on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They've been playing since the end of August, as hundreds of high schools around the State of Illinois dream of winning a championship in Champaign.

This Thanksgiving weekend, that chance exists for the 16 of those squads.

Two teams from eight classes travel to the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium in hopes of returning to their hometown with an IHSA title.

Kevin Schmit of the Daily Herald has been following the action since Week 1 and he appeared on Sports Feed to give his thoughts on championship weekend along with the season as a whole with Jarrett Payton.

You can watch the preview of the 2018 IHSA State Football Championships in the video above or below.