Proposal to Let Teachers Carry Guns Rejected Amidst School Safety Debate
-
School boards vote ‘no’ on proposal to allow armed teachers in Illinois
-
Suburban school district plans to hire retired cops as armed office workers
-
With Emanuel out, others could get in race for Chicago mayor
-
Medal of Honor recipient gives hope to bullied students: ‘It’ll make you a stronger person’
-
Exhibit highlights history, impact of African American designers in Chicago
-
-
Chicago police take disciplinary action after photo of cops sleeping on the job goes viral
-
Jason Van Dyke’s wife speaks out: ‘He did what he was trained to do’
-
Local leaders upset teacher charged with attempted murder has been working in Lyons school district
-
Ex-teacher from suburban school under investigation for crimes against children
-
Woman sought protection order against Chicago hospital shooter 4 years ago
-
-
Pritzker, Rauner clash in final showdown during Quincy debate
-
1/3rd of West and South Side residents carry guns, study says
-
School officials address 3 racist, anti-Semitic incidents at OPRF