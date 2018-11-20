Woman sought protection order against Chicago hospital shooter 4 years ago

CHICAGO — Police say a woman sought a protection order four years ago against the man who fatally shot a doctor, a police officer and another worker at a Chicago hospital.

Investigators say the suspected gunman, 32-year-old Juan Lopez, also died following the shooting Monday at Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side, but it’s unclear if he shot himself or was fatally shot by police.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says a woman complained in 2014 that Lopez was incessantly texting her and refused to stop. Guglielmi says the woman sought an order of protection from a judge, but it’s unclear whether she was granted such an order. Lopez was not criminally charged.

Guglielmi also says Lopez had a permit to possess a concealed firearm, but it’s unclear if officials knew about the 2014 complaint when the permit was granted. He says Lopez had legally purchased four guns in the last five years.

Guglielmi says Lopez and the doctor he killed, Tamara O’Neal, had been in a relationship.