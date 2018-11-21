Coworker describes doctor’s final hours before Mercy Hospital shooting

CHICAGO — Dr. Tamara O’Neal spent her final few hours listening to Christmas music and laughing with colleagues at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center.
She was one of three people gunned down by her former fiancé at the South Side hospital Monday afternoon. The gunman was also killed; he shot himself after being shot by police.
Nurse practitioner Nichelle Bush said the day started like any other — and was going exceptionally well. She and O’Neal worked side-by-side during the doctor’s last shift.
“We joked a lot. We laughed a lot,” Bush said. “I remember saying to myself and the charge nurse, ‘I haven’t laughed this much in so long!’ So she had a good day.”
And there was Christmas music. Lots of Christmas music.
“Every day, she’d have this Christmas music just blasting,” Bush said. “And I’d be like, ‘Ugh! Do we have to listen to this Christmas music every day?’”
O’Neal was supposed to get off work at 2 p.m. Monday but stayed late to attend to patients. When she finally did leave, she was met by ex-fiancé Juan Lopez in the parking lot.
The two had recently broken off an engagement, and he demanded she give back the ring. Bush said O’Neal was wearing it Monday: “It was very visible on her hand.”
Lopez shot O’Neal multiple times before going inside the hospital. He also claimed the lives of Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez and pharmacy resident Dr. Dayna Less.
After O’Neal was shot, the terror moved inside the emergency room, where Bush heard gunshots. She hid inside an exam room with patients and hospital staff. She called her husband for what she thought would be their last call.
“It was the worst experience of my life,” Bush said.
Her husband could hear the shots on the other end of the line.
“I knew from the sound of those bullets — it was loud like a cannon — it was nearby,” Bush said. “And I didn’t want to take the chance on whomever was shooting, of them finding us.”
Once the smoke cleared, several Mercy staffers jumped into action to try to save O’Neal’s life, as well as the lives of Jimenez and Less.
Bush said SWAT officers came into the hospital: “We were actually asked to run out the door, just run keep running.”
She said there was blood everywhere.
Bush is haunted by the memories of that day.
“I know it will be difficult walking back through those doors, the same doors I ran out of 30 hours ago,” she said.
As Bush looks ahead to the Thanksgiving holiday, she said she has a lot for which to be thankful: “My life, number one. The lives of my coworkers.”
