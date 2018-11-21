Gabe Salgado previews the Bears-Lions game on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Just as Bears fans are catching their breath after a landmark win over the Vikings, another challenge is directly ahead of him.

Oh, and the starting quarterback is likely out of the game.

Mitchell Trubisky's injury, which has him doubtful for the Thanksgiving game against the Lions, has added an unexpected twist to the contest at Ford Field.

Can the Bears rely on backup Chase Daniel and his knowledge of the offense to lead them into Detroit and leave with a holiday victory?

Gabe Salgado was on Sports Feed to discuss that along with other subjects on the team with Jarrett Payton on Wednesday night.

You can watch their discussion in the video above.